Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

India's gold imports drop 41% in February

05 march 2020
Due to high prices and low demand, India's gold imports plunged 41% in February, with imports registering 46 tonnes of gold in comparison to 77.64 tonnes in the same month a year earlier. In value terms, February gold imports totalled $2.36 bln, down from $2.58 bln in 2019. 

Image credit: Pixabay

In the first half of February demand was modest but it faltered as prices started rallying from mid-February. The weak demand forced dealers to offer as much as $14 an ounce discount over official domestic prices in February, the most since mid-October. The domestic price includes a 12.5% import tax and 3% sales tax.
It is predicted that India's gold imports could fall below 35 tonnes in March as prices are still elevated, which would mark a drop from last year's 93.24 tonnes.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

