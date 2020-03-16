Exclusive

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

HK's retail sales of jewellery & watches dip to a huge 41% in January 2020

04 march 2020
News

Total retail sales across all products in Hong Kong fell drastically to 21.4% in January 2020, for the 12th consecutive month. The many months of street protests coupled with the coronavirus impacted consumer sentiment locally and led to a further drop in tourist arrivals. 

geralt
Image credit: geralt (Pixabay)

The Lunar New Year holiday season, normally a peak period for the retail trade was lacklustre due to fears sparked by the spread of the disease in Mainland China, and subsequently to other parts of the world. Government statistics show that retail sales across all categories during January 2020 stood at HK$ 37.7 bln.
During January, the sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts fell by a huge 41.6%, slightly lower than 43.5% drop reported in November.
However, government spokespersons have also noted that the situation is likely to have worsened in February, as the spread of the coronavirus has brought inward tourist arrivals to a virtual halt and disrupted consumer purchases and consumption-related activities.
The Hong Kong Retail Management Association (HKRMA) forecasts that the total retail sales value for the first half of 2020 would decrease by mid-double digits, ranging from -30% to -50%, with certain categories declining even worse than the average.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished


Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished