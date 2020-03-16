HK's retail sales of jewellery & watches dip to a huge 41% in January 2020

Image credit: geralt (Pixabay)

The Lunar New Year holiday season, normally a peak period for the retail trade was lacklustre due to fears sparked by the spread of the disease in Mainland China, and subsequently to other parts of the world. Government statistics show that retail sales across all categories during January 2020 stood at HK$ 37.7 bln.During January, the sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts fell by a huge 41.6%, slightly lower than 43.5% drop reported in November.However, government spokespersons have also noted that the situation is likely to have worsened in February, as the spread of the coronavirus has brought inward tourist arrivals to a virtual halt and disrupted consumer purchases and consumption-related activities.The Hong Kong Retail Management Association (HKRMA) forecasts that the total retail sales value for the first half of 2020 would decrease by mid-double digits, ranging from -30% to -50%, with certain categories declining even worse than the average.