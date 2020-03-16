Exclusive

Sierra Leone mulls setting up entity to buy diamonds from artisanal miners

Sierra Leone will revise its Mines and Minerals Act that will, among other issues, pave way for the establishment of a State entity that can buy diamonds from artisanal miners, an official has said. The National Minerals Agency of Sierra Leone director-general...

16 march 2020

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies believes that AI will play a bigger role in the industry in the next few years

Armed with an MBA degree from the Kellogg-Recanati School of Business, and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Tel Aviv-Jaffo Academic College in Israel, David Block is the present CEO of Sarine Technologies, a worldwide leader in the...

10 march 2020

Botswana wants to fully participate in research and development led by De Beers

Although the government of Botswana has refused to review its latest demands from the ongoing negotiations for a new sales and marketing deal with De Beers, it has indicated its desire to fully participate in research and development led by the diamond...

02 march 2020

High-tech trend is most promising for industries using diamonds

Synthesis Technology is a leading diamond producer in Russia. The company produces carbon single crystals - lab-grown diamonds and single-crystal wafers. The diamonds completely identical to natural ones are ‘grown’ at the laboratory using advanced HPHT...

25 february 2020

Diamex Lab: Our technology allows you to trace the history of the origin of each stone

Gleb Sverdlov, CEO of Diamex Lab told Rough & Polished in his interview below about the development of IT technologies for the market of rough and polished diamonds and jewelry.

17 february 2020

WDC backs West African artisanal miners’ bid to embrace KP

03 march 2020
News

wdc_logo.pngThe World Diamond Council (WDC) has backed the Mano River Union (MRU) which is pushing for an improved implementation of the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KP) in West Africa.
The MRU project comprises of the governments of Sierra Leone, Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia and Guinea and they are being funded by the European Union as well as the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.
WDC executive director Elodie Daguzan said the MRU efforts will assist artisanal diamond miners gain better access to the legitimate diamond supply chain, while receiving fair value for their work.
 “Regional initiatives that are designed to enhance the implementation of the KPCS should focus on allowing these communities to optimize the benefits they receive from their hard work, and their countries realizing the full potential of their natural resources,” she said.
“These include preventing the smuggling of goods across borders, better transparency and enhanced methods for monitoring the extraction and movement of diamonds, and improvements in the capacity to properly evaluate mineral output.”

news_03032020_wdc.png
Image credit: World Diamond Council
 
Artisanal and small-scale miners account for about 15% of rough diamond production, according to WDC.
She said cooperative initiatives like the MRU’s regional programme creates synergies that enhance the value of natural diamonds from the perspectives of both the mining communities and jewellery consumers.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished