Diamcor acquires new equipment to support planned increases in processing volumes

02 march 2020

Diamcor Mining has completed the processing of tailings material at its Krone-Endora at Venetia project, in South Africa.It has also started mining operations using a new larger fleet of Caterpillar heavy equipment.The new equipment, said Diamcor, was aimed at providing the project with improved reliability, lower operating costs, and to support the company’s planned increases in processing volumes moving forward.“We are confident the new equipment fleet will enhance the project’s advancement in all areas, and enable us to better achieve our stated goals, and increase processing volumes in a meaningful way moving forward,” said Diamcor chief executive Dean Taylor.“While the processing of tailings delivered a lower dollar per carat average than what we would typically see historically, it served a valuable purpose of validating our new operating plan to remediate past deficiencies and reduce operating costs through assessing and implementing the ideal field equipment for the long term”.Meanwhile, the company said it had finalised the delivery of about 4,500 carats of rough diamonds from the conclusion of the tailings processing efforts for tender and sale in the coming weeks.