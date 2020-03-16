Baselworld postponed to January 2021 due to Covid-19

Image credit: Baselworld

Baselworld, which was to be held from April 30th to May 5th , 2020, has taken this difficult decision in close consultation with its partners and the health authorities in charge, in whom Baselworld has full confidence for their expertise and recommendations for the benefit of exhibitors, visitors and collaborators.Michel Loris-Melikoff, Managing Director of Baselworld said: “We deeply regret having had to postpone the event as planned due to the coronavirus, in full consideration of the needs of the watch and jewellery industry to be able to benefit from the platform to develop their business.»Swiss federal and cantonal authorities announced last week that large gatherings of people are prohibited in Switzerland as a precautionary principle to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.Baselworld is the largest watch and jewellery event in the world.