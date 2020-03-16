Exclusive

Fourth Edition of BDW slated for August 5-7 at BDB in Mumbai

28 february 2020
News

news_18072018_bdb.pngThe Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) has announced the dates for the fourth edition of the Bharat Diamond Week (BDW). The fair will run from August 5-7, 2020 at the BDB in Mumbai, India.
More than 150 large, medium and small-sized diamond companies will display high-quality polished diamonds with the BDW playing host to thousands of international and local buyers travelling to the fair.
“Every buyer will have a unique opportunity to tour the Bharat Diamond Bourse and visit the offices of potential sellers who can supply them with absolutely any diamond they need in any shape, size or color,” said Anoop Mehta, President of Bharat Diamond Bourse.
Mehul Shah, Vice President of the BDB, said, “The Bharat Diamond Bourse houses more than 2,500 diamond and allied companies. The Bharat Diamond Week encourages small and medium-sized companies who are bourse members to display their products and take advantage of the subsidies offered by the Bharat Diamond Week and transfer them to their customers. This will help build their businesses as well as offer excellent services for buyers during the show,” he adds.
The Bharat Diamond Week is being held alongside the India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) 2020 in Mumbai and gives visitors and buyers attending the BDW the opportunity to also visit the show. The Bharat Diamond Bourse will organise regular transportation for visitors and buyers between the BDW and the IIJS.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

