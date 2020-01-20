Firestone Diamonds issues new ordinary shares

Today

Firestone Diamonds has opted to issue, in aggregate, 46,8 million new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in respect of the quarterly interest due on the $30.0 million Series A Eurobonds, for the quarter ended 31 December 2019.In terms of the resolutions, the company is permitted to issue shares in respect of the interest due on the Series A Eurobonds to Pacific Road and Resource Capital Fund (RCF) for the 12 month period commencing from 1 July 2019 and ending on 30 June 2020 on a non-pre-emptive basis.Firestone said application has been made to the London Stock Exchange plc for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM.On admission, the company will have about 692 million ordinary shares in issue.Following the issue of the new ordinary shares, Pacific Road and RCF will be interested in 224,6 million and 225,2 million ordinary shares respectively, representing 32.47% and 32.55% respectively of the company's issued share capital.