Forevermark launches exclusive boutique in Kolkata with a jewellery brand

Today
forevermark_logo.pngForevermark recently launched its second Forevermark Boutique with Indian Gems and Jewellery Creation, a leading jewellery brand in Kolkata, showcasing a wide variety of elegant cuts, designer jewellery and loose diamonds.
Highlighting the partnership, Pramod Dugar, Chairman, Indian Gem and Jewellery Creation said, “With the success of the first boutique, we are proud to launch the second Forevermark boutique at Salt Lake City. It is our privilege to be associated with a trustworthy brand like Forevermark that provides you with the most genuine, natural and beautiful diamonds, while we are known for our quality, creativity and integrity. Using Forevermark diamonds in our designs will further increase our credibility with our customers as well as enhance our designs. This is a huge milestone for us to achieve along with Forevermark and we look forward to many more such associations.”
Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark said, “Forevermark is proud to associate with Indian Gem and Jewellery Creation to launch the second Forevermark Boutique in Kolkata. The beauty of the association is that we share a similar brand value and ethos. With the launch of this exclusive Forevermark boutique, we aim to provide customers with a modern retail experience by displaying the best mix of traditional and contemporary collections that the brand has to offer. We look forward to a long-standing relationship with them.”
The boutique houses all the exquisite Forevermark collections including the Millemoi, Black Label Collection, Tribute, Half Carat Collection, Rac & Stac, the Close Setting Collection, to name a few. Along with these collections, the boutique will also offer loose stones.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

