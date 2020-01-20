Synthesis Technology took part in International Jewelery Tokyo 2020

Today

Synthesis Technology, a resident of the Moglino special economic zone, took part in the 31st International Jewelery Tokyo 2020, which was held in Tokyo from January 20 - 23.Synthesis Technology, representing Russia at the exhibition, presented its jewelry products with lab-grown diamonds processed using the high pressure and temperature method (HPHT).The company has grown fancy color stones weighing up to 3 carats. The collection included stones of yellow, blue, blue, green, rare red.The Synthesis Technology collection is inspired by the triumph of Diaghilev’s Russian ballet Ballets Russes, jewelry works are named after the great classical ballets created during this period.The International Jewelery Tokyo exhibition is one of the most important world exhibitions for the jewelry industry. Numerous representatives of retailers, department stores and jewelers visit it annually.Synthesis Technology has a production of synthetic diamonds and single crystals, which is located in the Moglino special economic zone.The Moglino SEZ is located in the Pskov region, Russia, and is a platform with infrastructure to host production.