Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Patek Philippe watch became the most expensive sold at auction

Patek Philippe watches were the most expensive sold at auctionThe exceptional timepiece that Patek Philippe donated to the charitable Only Watch auction was sold for 31 million Swiss francs on November 9, 2019, the highest bid ever attained for a watch. The record amount was remitted to the Monaco Association against Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (Association Monégasque contre les Myopathies AMM) as a contribution to the development of therapies against degenerative neuromuscular disorders, Patek Philippe said in a statement. 

Grandmaster Chime is the single most complicated wrist watch ever made, taking over 100.000 man hours to develop. It has 20 different complications. For this special edition, the case was made in steel and the dial in salmon.
The first Only Watch auction was organized in 2005 and since then has taken place every two years. It has grown out to be more than that; it has become a world-travelling event for watch companies showing their unique pieces and raising attention for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. It also fetched millions for this charity. All watch companies offer their pieces for free to the auction.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau


