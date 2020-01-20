Patek Philippe watch became the most expensive sold at auction

Image credit: Patek Philippe

Grandmaster Chime is the single most complicated wrist watch ever made, taking over 100.000 man hours to develop. It has 20 different complications. For this special edition, the case was made in steel and the dial in salmon.The first Only Watch auction was organized in 2005 and since then has taken place every two years. It has grown out to be more than that; it has become a world-travelling event for watch companies showing their unique pieces and raising attention for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. It also fetched millions for this charity. All watch companies offer their pieces for free to the auction.