ALROSA's diamond production in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased by 15% compared to the previous year

ALROSA presented preliminary operating results for the 4th quarter and 12 months of 2019.According to the company, in the 4th quarter of 2019, diamond production amounted to 8.8 million carats, 27% lower compared to the previous quarter and 15% lower compared to the previous year, when the company produced 10.3 million carats of rough diamonds.The decline in production is due to a decrease in diamond production at the Yubileynaya pipe and the underground mine at the Internatsionalnaya pipe.Despite this, over 12 months of 2019, diamond production increased by 5% up to 38.5 million carats against 36.7 million carats in 2018, due to higher production at the Botuobinskaya pipe and ramp-up at the V.Munskoye deposit.Ore and gravels processing in Q4 seasonally decreased by 58% compared with the previous quarter and by 3% compared to 2018, to 7.2 million tons. Over 12 months, it grew by 2% to 41.3 million tons, mainly due to the launch of production at the V. Munskoye field and the increase in productivity at the Nyurba Diamond Deposit.Ore and gravels inventories as at the end of Q4 2019 seasonally increased by 12% compared to the previous quarter and by 11% compared to the previous year, up to 26.5 million tons.The grade in the 4th quarter amounted to 1.22 carats per ton, which shows an increase of 72% compared to the previous quarter. The grade for 12M increased by 3% to 0.93 carats per ton of ore.Diamond sales in the 4th quarter grew by 28% compared to the previous quarter. Despite this, on an annual basis, the indicator showed a decrease of 9%, to 8.2 million carats. Diamond sales in Q4 grew to $ 916 million.Sales over 12 months decreased by 12%, to 33.4 million carats, against 38.1 million carats a year earlier.Diamond inventories at the end of the 4th quarter increased by 33% compared to 2018, to 22.6 million carats.The average released price of gem-quality diamonds in the 4th quarter increased by 9% compared to the 3rd quarter and decreased by 3% year on year, to $ 148 per carat. For 12 months, the figure was $ 133 per carat, which shows a decline of 19% compared to last year, when the price of diamonds per carat amounted to $ 164.Revenue from the sale of rough and polished products in the 4th quarter increased by 50% compared to the previous quarter and by 8% year-on-year to $ 916 million, over 12 months this figure amounted to $ 3,338 million, which is 26% less compared to $ 4,507 million in 2018.Revenue from rough diamond sales in the 4th quarter increased to $ 888 million - by 48% compared to the 3rd quarter and by 8% compared to the previous year ($ 824 million), for 12M rough sales amounted to $ 3,273 million, which is 26% lower than in 2018.