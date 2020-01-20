Luk Fook to reduce presence in HK; expand in China & Macau

Yesterday

Luk Fook plans to reduce Hong Kong store network and expand in mainland China and Macau, after sales slumped in HK at the end of 2019 amid mass street demonstrations and a decline in tourist arrivals, as reported in diamonds.net.Luk Fook will also accelerate its expansion in the mainland, targeting at least 300 net store additions, after subtracting closures, for the current fiscal year, mainly as licensed shops in lower-tier cities.Luk Fook’s same-store sales dropped 25% y-o-y in the Q3 of ending December 31 amid mass street protest and lower tourist arrivals in Hong Kong, as well as the high price of gold. Sales declined 27% in Hong Kong and Macau combined, but Macau itself enjoyed an increase.According to the report, Mainland China saw a moderate slowdown due to gold prices and the impact of the trade war with the US, sales fell 3% at licensed stores, which account for 94% of its total, and slipped 12% at self-operated outlets.Hong Kong sales continued to decline in the first two weeks of January, but at a gentler pace, while growth continued in Macau, the report mentioned.