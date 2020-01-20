GJEPC puts forward key pre-Budget proposals to Indian Government

Today

While India’s Union Budget 2020 will be tabled in the Parliament on February 1, 2020, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC) has put forward to the Central Government a few key pre-Budget proposals.According to the GJEPC, these measures would help boost Gem & Jewellery sector that accounts for nearly $ 40 bln in exports; contributes 7% to GDP, 12% to merchandise exports and; employs a workforce of nearly 5 mln.The key measures proposed include: reduction in import duty on Cut and Polished Diamonds and Gemstones from 7.5% to 2.5%; reduction in Import Duty on Precious Metals Gold/Silver/Platinum from 12.5% to 4%; amendments in Taxation Laws enabling the sale of rough diamonds in SNZ; tax and Import Duty Refund Scheme for Foreign Tourists in India.In addition, as E-Commerce in Gems and Jewellery Industry is growing rapidly, GJEPC suggests that jewellery, studded or otherwise, up to the value of $ 800 should not be considered as a precious item for the purpose of Courier Import Export Regulations. The GJEPC also suggests introduction of a Job Work Model in Diamond, Precious and Semi-Precious Stones Industry; and job work by Special Economic Zone (SEZ) units for DTA units, and sale of gems and jewellery items from SEZ to DTA units.