Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

20 january 2020

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Rapaport’s second trade mission to Surat proves fruitful

Today
Rapaport_logo.pngThe Rapaport Trade Mission to Surat, India attracted a strong group of international diamantaires and jewelers from the US, Belgium, Botswana, Australia, South Africa, Switzerland, and China. The mission provided participants with an unprecedented opportunity to meet and interact with local diamond cutters, dealers and market makers in the world’s largest diamond cutting center, says a press release from RAPAPORT.
The Mission created an educational experience with visits to high-tech factories in Surat and the Mahidharpura Street market. Over one hundred diamond manufacturers & dealers joined the event where connections were made and business relationships established.
Martin Rapaport, Chairman of the Rapaport Group said: “The Rapaport Group encourages greater communication between all sectors of the diamond trade. We were delighted to host our second trade mission to Surat which gave participants an unprecedented opportunity to directly interact with the Surat diamond community including small, medium and large-scale companies. The trip encouraged the development of mutually beneficial relationships based on a greater understanding of Surat’s important role in the diamond industry.” 

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

