Rapaport’s second trade mission to Surat proves fruitful

Today



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

The Rapaport Trade Mission to Surat, India attracted a strong group of international diamantaires and jewelers from the US, Belgium, Botswana, Australia, South Africa, Switzerland, and China. The mission provided participants with an unprecedented opportunity to meet and interact with local diamond cutters, dealers and market makers in the world’s largest diamond cutting center, says a press release from RAPAPORT.The Mission created an educational experience with visits to high-tech factories in Surat and the Mahidharpura Street market. Over one hundred diamond manufacturers & dealers joined the event where connections were made and business relationships established.Martin Rapaport, Chairman of the Rapaport Group said: “The Rapaport Group encourages greater communication between all sectors of the diamond trade. We were delighted to host our second trade mission to Surat which gave participants an unprecedented opportunity to directly interact with the Surat diamond community including small, medium and large-scale companies. The trip encouraged the development of mutually beneficial relationships based on a greater understanding of Surat’s important role in the diamond industry.”