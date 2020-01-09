Diamonds mined by ALROSA may be sold to Gokhran - media

Today

The Republic of Yakutia proposed to sell rough diamonds mined by ALROSA to Gokhran due to surplus stocks that accumulated in the company by the end of 2018, as it was said to Interfax by Aisen Nikolaev, Head of Yakutia, who is also the first deputy chairman of the ALROSA Supervisory Board.The Republic of Yakutia is one of the largest shareholders of the Russian diamond mining company."We discuss the purchase for up to $1 billion. Almost a quarter of annual production. But there are different options - from $500 million to $1 billion. Any option suits us," said the head of Yakutia cited by Interfax.In 2019, the company sold $3.34 billion worth of diamonds.