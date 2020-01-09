ASEAN Gems & Jewellery Presidents’ Summit scheduled for 3 March

Today

The 9th ASEAN Gems & Jewelry Presidents’ Summit 2020 is scheduled for March 3, 2020, at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre.Jewellery industry leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which includes Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam are expected to gather at the Summit.The event is organised by the Hong Kong Jewellery & Jade Manufacturers Association (HKJJA) under the theme, “Boosting the Hong Kong jewellery industry.According to the organiser, the summit is set to attract representatives from Hong Kong and ASEAN jewellery companies and associations who wish to obtain the latest market information and prepare for future business development. Industry practitioners from jewellery institutes, gem-testing and technology companies are also invited. The presidents' summit is held annually by jewellery industry associations and organisations from ASEAN with representatives from Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.