CTF acquires coloured gemstone jewellery retailer Enzo

chow_tai_kook_logo.pngChow Tai Fook Jewellery Group of China recently acquired the entire equity interests in Enzo Jewelry Inc, enriching the Group’s multi-brand portfolio to meet today’s ever-changing customer expectations.
Commenting on the Acquisition, Adrian Cheng, Executive Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, said, “We are delighted to have Enzo joining our Chow Tai Fook family. Distinguished by exquisite craftsmanship and creativity, Enzo will continue its niche position as a natural coloured gem specialist to complement the Group’s multi-brand strategy, enabling us to further venture into the coloured gemstone arena. On the other hand, Enzo can leverage Chow Tai Fook’s retail, and industry know-how to generate greater values to its customers.”
Enzo was founded in 2004 as a luxury coloured gemstone jewellery brand and presently has about 60 points-of-sale (POS) in Mainland China, primarily located in Tier I and II cities. The brand aims to expand its footprint further in Mainland China through both self-operated and franchise models.
According to CTF, the transaction, which closed on January 17, 2020, will have no material financial impact on the Group’s consolidated net assets or operating result for the year ending March 31, 2020.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

