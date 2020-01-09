Exclusive
Ali Pastorini: Challenges make us think out of the box and be closer to customers
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have
Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...
09 january 2020
Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky
As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...
30 december 2019
Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission
The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...
23 december 2019
‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’
Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...
16 december 2019
Rio Tinto’s diamond production down 8 per cent in Q4
According to Rio Tinto, these results were due to lower recovered grade at Argyle, which was partially offset by stronger mining and processing rates. At Diavik, the drop was due to lower ore availability and grade from the underground operations. However, this was partly offset by higher tons and grade from the A21 open pit.
At the 100 per cent owned Argyle mine in Australia, production was 5 per cent higher than the same period of 2018. This resulted in a production level of 3.36 million carats for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019. However, these figures were down 5 per cent over Q3 2019.
At the company's 60 per cent Diavik mine in Canada, its share of diamonds recovered during Q4 was down 22 per cent over 2018 to 840,000 carats. Looking forward, Rio Tinto said its production forecast for 2020 is 12 million-14 million carats. This reflects the expected closure of Argyle in the fourth quarter of 2020 and lower grades at Diavik.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished