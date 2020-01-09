Richemont announced trading update for the 3Q

Today

Richemont announced a trading update for the third quarter ended 31 December 2019.During the quarter under review, sales progressed by 4%, with growth in all regions except Japan. Sales in Europe grew by 9%, benefiting from favorable comparative numbers and strong sales in most markets. Sales in Asia Pacific increased by 2%, driven by strong double-digit sales growth in China and Korea, which more than offset a severe sales contraction in Hong Kong SAR, China and contrasted performances in other Asian markets.Sales in the Americas rose by 5%, led by good performances in the US that compensated for declines in other markets. The 3% sales increase in the Middle East and Africa reflected a good performance of retail (both online and offline) and favorable comparative numbers in a soft economic environment.Sales in Japan decreased by 7%, impacted by lower tourist spending given a comparatively stronger Japanese yen and the October 2019 value-added tax increase that benefited first-half sales.The retail channel posted a 5% increase in sales, notwithstanding the negative impact of temporary store closures in Hong Kong SAR, China during most of the period under review.Sales were particularly noteworthy in China. The online retail channel saw a mid-single-digit sales progression, with strong demand in the US. Sales in the wholesale channel were broadly in line with the prior-year period, reflecting good performance of franchise stores, notably in Korea.The Group’s net cash position at 31 December 2019 amounted to € 2.4 billion (2018: € 2.3 billion).