Yuri Dudenkov, former Vice President of ALROSA dies

Today

Yuri Dudenkov, a former Vice President of ALROSA, who oversaw the company's sales policy, died yesterday.Yuri Dudenkov was born in Moscow in 1943. He graduated from the Moscow State University named after Mikhail Lomonosov as a geologist and geochemist, and later earned a PhD in Geology and Mineralogy. From 1967 to 1973, he worked at the VNIIALMAZ Research Institute for Diamonds and Diamond Tools and then at the Moscow State University. Then Yuri Dudenkov joined the Gokhran of the USSR Ministry of Finance in 1976 where he worked until 1986 and where he occupied the positions of a senior researcher at the agency’s laboratory, a deputy chief engineer, the head of the Gokhran Technical Department and the head of the Diamond Sorting Center within the Committee of the Russian Federation for Precious Metals and Precious Stones. In 1993, Yuri Dudenkov joined ALROSA, where he oversaw the diamond sorting and sales operations. In 1998, he was promoted to become the General Director of ALROSA’s United Selling Organization and in February 2000 he was appointed Vice President of ALROSA.Yuri Dudenkov made a worthy contribution to the development of the country's diamond industry, devoting most of his life to research and organizational work in this sector.The editorial staff of Rough&Polished bring their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Yuri Dudenkov.