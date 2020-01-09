Signet Jewelers reports fiscal 2020 Holiday season sales

Today

Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced its sales for the 9 weeks ended January 4, 2020 (“Holiday Season”).According to the company, Same store sales up 1.6% with North America same store sales up 2.0%, eCommerce sales up 13.5% and brick and mortar same store sales down 0.2%.Virginia C. Drosos, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We delivered holiday same store sales growth ahead of our guidance as we continued to implement year two of our Path to Brilliance transformation. Product newness, investments in our digital capabilities, and more targeted marketing campaigns drove both eCommerce and brick and mortar growth in North America. I would like to sincerely thank our 30,000 team members, whose dedication and customer focus enabled our strong execution this holiday season and positive revision to our Fiscal 2020 guidance.”