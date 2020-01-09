Exclusive

09 january 2020

30 december 2019

23 december 2019

16 december 2019

09 december 2019

Divine Solitaires launches its e-commerce platform

Today
News

Divine Solitaires, India’s first solitaire jewellery brand has launched its e-commerce platform to make the best of the solitaires available to their customers in the comfort of their home.
A specialist of the solitaire segment for over a decade, Divine Solitaires (www.divinesolitaires.com/shop) is now the only online platform exclusively dedicated to selling solitaires. A wide range of solitaire jewellery like rings, earrings, pendants, nose pins, oval bracelets, tennis bracelets, bangles, necklaces and mangalsutras is available online. Solitaires will introduce newer contemporary designs in various popular categories like engagement rings, cocktail rings, and men’s collection etc. periodically. 

news_17012020_divine.png
Image credit: Divine Solitaires


Jignesh Mehta, Founder and Managing Director of Divine Solitaires said: “At Divine Solitaires, we are constantly evolving to meet our customer requirements and making the experience of solitaire shopping hassle-free. Users will now be able to choose solitaires right from 0.10 carat to 2.99 carat in round, princess, oval and pear shapes. The colour range that we offer is from D to K and clarity from IF to SI, these parameters ensure that the diamond you purchase is the finest and the most beautiful asset that you could own. The Global Online Jewellery Market 2018-2022 report states that the Global Online Jewellery will grow at a CAGR of 15.69% during the period 2018-2022, and we are positive that we will capture a fair share of the growth when it comes to solitaires.”
Solitaire lovers across the nation can now easily get their hands on a bouquet of customized products from Divine Solitaires, with an option to choose Cash on Delivery (on a select range) or pay online. Divine Solitaires, known for its optimum quality and transparent pricing model is also providing a ‘Try at Home’ option for select pin codes in Mumbai to start with. 
Since its establishment in 2006, the Divine Solitaires has introduced some breakthrough innovations such as a 123 parameter quality guarantee, a Nationwide Standard & Transparent Price List, the Divine Solitaires mobile application and a Solitaire Price Index. Divine Solitaires also offers the best buy-back option to its customers on their solitaire diamonds, a quality guarantee certificate on a purchase and one-year free insurance on the diamond. The brand has a presence in 160 stores across 82 cities in India and has also reached out to consumers in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand and Nepal.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

