Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...

09 december 2019

Angola licences 260 cooperatives to prospect for diamonds

Today
News

angola_flag.pngAngola’s state-owned diamond company, Endiama granted semi-industrial diamond exploration licences to 260 cooperatives in 2019.
Company president José Manuel Ganga Júnior, however, said they are now working to promote the development of cooperatives on an industrial scale.
He said the cooperatives are expected to evolve into the equivalent of small businesses within two years. 
Endiama recently said Angola is expected to bring to an end the semi-industrial exploration of diamonds in the country as it wants to only keep industrial operations, regardless of whether they are run by large or small cooperatives.
Angola had more than 700 small diamond prospectors prior to operation transparency, which was carried out in 2018 by the ministry of the interior.
Only 260 of them were said to have met the requirements to continue prospecting.
“However, not all cooperatives that received an operating licence have already started to produce,” said Ganga Júnior.
“Those who [used to] dig in their yard looking for diamonds, are a thing of the past.”
The newly licenced co-operatives produced 35,856 carats in 2019 and these were all sold to Empresa Nacional de Comercialização de Diamantes de Angola (Sodiam) to prevent the “trafficking of diamonds”, he said.
Angola produced 9.4 million carats in 2018.
It is expected to lift its diamond output to 13.8 million carats in 2022.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

