DMCC inaugurates ‘first-of-its-kind’ luxury vault and safe deposit facility in Almas Towers, Dubai

Image credit: DMCC

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC said: “Welcoming 818 Vault to Almas Tower further solidifies DMCC’s position as the nucleus of the gold, diamond and jewellery trade. The tower’s strategic location, high security and convenient access make it the natural choice for a luxury jewellery vault.”Vikram Jethwani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, 818 Vault added: “818 Vault is a first-of-its-kind safe deposit facility where clients can store valuables in the comfort and convenience of a luxury high-security vault. Clients are provided with the highest levels of service and the latest security technology and we are proud to be based in one of the most prominent locations for the UAE’s jewellery sector, Almas Tower.”818 Vault offers the highest levels of security and is equipped with a secure dual control locking mechanism. Each safety deposit locker has two ten-lever locks that are accessed with two unique key profiles. The vault also offers a full range of additional services, including insurance and repair for deposited jewellery.