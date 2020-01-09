Exclusive

I. Hennig launched the new Virtual Broker platform

hennig_logo.pngI. Hennig announced the launch of its innovative state-of-the-art online rough trading platform: “Virtual Broker”. 
Virtual Broker (VB) provides a secure environment for rough diamond trading where sellers and buyers negotiate online directly between themselves on a wide range of goods. Viewings of goods will take place at the Hennig Tenders offices in Antwerp and transactions will take place online through the new VB platform. 
VB sales events will operate with a new format where suppliers and buyers can negotiate and close deals online at any given time without having to wait until the end of an event. Any bids made on the platform are transmitted directly in real time to the sellers who can then decide how to respond. While the sellers remain anonymous, I. Hennig will handle all transactions with its secure, independent and reliable systems. 
VB provides an increased level of transparency and control for all participants, offering unfiltered access to buyers all over the world and providing additional features such as the “Buy-It-Now” function, the opportunity for selling/purchasing with credit terms, as well as mobile device accessibility.  
I. Hennig will provide full training to registered buyers on how to use the platform and its new and exclusive bidding tools during their viewing appointments or on request. 
The first sales event on Virtual Broker is planned for January 20th-24th 2020. 

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

