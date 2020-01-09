Exclusive

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

India’s polished diamond exports down 5% Y-o-Y in December

Today
News

india_flag.pngIndia’s exports of cut and polished diamonds during December 2019 recorded $ 1.25 bln as against $ 1.31 bn during December 2018, down 5%, according to provisional data released by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). 
Rough imports during the month also dipped down 7.63% to $ 1.60 bln as compared to $ 1.74 bln imported during December 2018. In volume terms too, rough imports were down, dipping by 13.61% from 19.29 mln carats during December 2018 to 16.66 mln carats in December 2019.
 Imports of cut and polished diamonds increased to $ 152.26 mln in December 2019 from US$ 111.56 mln during December 2018.
Exports of rough diamonds registered $ 72.93 mln in December 2019 as compared to $ 105.63 mln in December 2018. In volume terms, rough diamond exports recorded 1.94 mln cts, down from 2.37 mln cts a year earlier.
Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 36.01 mln during December 2019 as against $ 17.29 mln in the same month a year earlier.
Imports of rough lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 45.69 mln during December 2019, up from $ 14.75 mln in December a year ago; while imports of polished lab-grown diamonds rose to $ 9.48 mln in December 2019 as compared to $ 6.82 mln during December 2018.
 For the first nine months of the current fiscal, polished diamond exports during April-December 2019 were down 17.89% to $ 14.67 bln as against the $ 17.86 bln exported over the same period last fiscal.
 Imports of polished diamonds rose by 2.55% to $ 1.06 bln as compared to $ 1.04 bln for the same period of the previous year.
 During the fiscal year to date, import of rough diamonds showed a decline of 15.86% to $ 10.16 bln from $ 12.07 bln during last year. In volume terms, imports fell by 7.51% from 126.29 mln cts in April-December 2018 to 116.81 mln cts in the same period in the current fiscal.
 Exports of rough diamonds totalled $ 880.90 mln in April-December 2019 as compared to $ 929.84 mln last fiscal. Meanwhile, exports of rough lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 7.04 mln in April-December 2019 as against $ 8.03 mln in the same fiscal period a year earlier.
 Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 312.06 mln during the April-December 2019 period as against $ 151.22 mln a year earlier.
 Imports of rough lab-grown diamonds stood at US$ 250.70 mn in the first nine months of the fiscal, up from imports of US$ 99.82 mn a year ago, while imports of polished lab-grown diamonds rose to US$ 73.99 mn in April-December 2019 as compared to US$ 52.55 mn a year earlier.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished 

