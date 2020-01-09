Exclusive
Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have
Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...
09 january 2020
HARAKH named fine jewelry finalist in 2020 FGI Rising Star Awards
In 2017, the fourth generation diamantaire established his own high jewelry brand, HARAKH, based out of Mumbai and New York. From the brand’s appointment as the Official Jeweler of le Bal, Paris in 2019 to these FGI nominations, the brand has been met with growing acclaim at every turn.
“I established HARAKH haute joaillerie brand to bring a spirit of joy to high jewelry. I am overwhelmed with the tremendous growth and positive reception that the brand has received in a short span of time. To be counted amongst the distinguished pantheon of past and present FGI nominees is already a great honor,” says Harakh. Mehta’s manufacturing facility in India was the first to be certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council’s stringent 2013 Code of Practices. HARAKH is also a Fairmined Licensee Brand.
The new FGI Rising Star Sustainability Award will be sponsored and presented for the first time by Maison de Mode.
