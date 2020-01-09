Exclusive

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...

09 december 2019

HARAKH named fine jewelry finalist in 2020 FGI Rising Star Awards

Today
News

Harakh Mehta announced that his namesake brand HARAKH has been named a fine jewelry finalist in the 2020 Fashion Group International (FGI) Rising Star Awards and a finalist for the first-ever sustainability award. Harakh Mehta will join other distinguished nominees, FGI members, board members, and sponsors for the 23rd annual luncheon and awards ceremony held in their honor on Tuesday, January 28, in Midtown Manhattan.
In 2017, the fourth generation diamantaire established his own high jewelry brand, HARAKH, based out of Mumbai and New York. From the brand’s appointment as the Official Jeweler of le Bal, Paris in 2019 to these FGI nominations, the brand has been met with growing acclaim at every turn. 
“I established HARAKH haute joaillerie brand to bring a spirit of joy to high jewelry. I am overwhelmed with the tremendous growth and positive reception that the brand has received in a short span of time. To be counted amongst the distinguished pantheon of past and present FGI nominees is already a great honor,” says Harakh. Mehta’s manufacturing facility in India was the first to be certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council’s stringent 2013 Code of Practices. HARAKH is also a Fairmined Licensee Brand. 
The new FGI Rising Star Sustainability Award will be sponsored and presented for the first time by Maison de Mode.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau
Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished