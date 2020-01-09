HARAKH named fine jewelry finalist in 2020 FGI Rising Star Awards

Harakh Mehta announced that his namesake brand HARAKH has been named a fine jewelry finalist in the 2020 Fashion Group International (FGI) Rising Star Awards and a finalist for the first-ever sustainability award. Harakh Mehta will join other distinguished nominees, FGI members, board members, and sponsors for the 23rd annual luncheon and awards ceremony held in their honor on Tuesday, January 28, in Midtown Manhattan.

In 2017, the fourth generation diamantaire established his own high jewelry brand, HARAKH, based out of Mumbai and New York. From the brand’s appointment as the Official Jeweler of le Bal, Paris in 2019 to these FGI nominations, the brand has been met with growing acclaim at every turn.

“I established HARAKH haute joaillerie brand to bring a spirit of joy to high jewelry. I am overwhelmed with the tremendous growth and positive reception that the brand has received in a short span of time. To be counted amongst the distinguished pantheon of past and present FGI nominees is already a great honor,” says Harakh. Mehta’s manufacturing facility in India was the first to be certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council’s stringent 2013 Code of Practices. HARAKH is also a Fairmined Licensee Brand.

The new FGI Rising Star Sustainability Award will be sponsored and presented for the first time by Maison de Mode.



