Exclusive
Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have
Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...
09 january 2020
Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky
As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...
30 december 2019
Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission
The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...
23 december 2019
‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’
Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...
16 december 2019
Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr
With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...
09 december 2019
The unique diamonds mined by AGD DIAMONDS received their names
Two large diamonds mined by AGD DIAMONDS JSC at its Grib Mining and Processing Division in December 2019 and in January 2020 were given the names of prominent Russian northerners.
The unique diamond weighing 199.43 carats recovered at the Grib Mining and Processing Division on December 17, 2019 was named “Georgy Sedov” in honor of the Russian hydrographer and Arctic explorer. On August 14 (27), 1912, The Saint Martyr Foka ship under Georgy Sedov’s command left the port of Arkhangelsk to reach the North Pole. Like a number of heroic predecessors, some part of the expedition died in the Arctic ice. Georgy Sedov was buried on the Rudolph Island in the Arctic.
The exclusive diamond weighing 86.46 carats recovered at the Grib Mining and Processing Division on January 5, 2020 was named “Georgy Georgiev” in honor of the discoverer of the diamond field named after Mikhail Lomonosov, who made a significant contribution to the discovery and formation of the Arkhangelsk diamondiferous province. The Georgy Georgiev Diamond is the fifteenth in a row of all the gem-quality and large-size diamonds mined at the Grib Diamond Field.
In the pictures: The Georgy Sedov Diamond, 199.43 carats (above) and the Georgy Georgiev Diamond, 86.46 carats (below).
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg