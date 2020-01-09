Exclusive

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...

09 december 2019

Lucapa successfully cuts, polishes first diamond

Today
News

lucapa_logo.pngLucapa Diamond has successfully cut and polished its first diamond, marking a milestone for the company’s move along the diamond value chain.
A 36 carat rough diamond from the company’s 70%-owned Mothae kimberlite mine, in Lesotho was manufactured into six polished D-colour diamonds under a cutting and polishing partnership with an unnamed “leading” international diamantaire.
Lucapa said under the partnership agreements, net profits from the sale of the polished diamonds are shared equally with the diamantaire. 
“The exceptional diamonds manufactured under our first profit-sharing cutting and polishing partnership represent another milestone for Lucapa’s growth as a global diamond group as we progress along the diamond value chain,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall. 
“This strategy was implemented to maximise the rough value of our diamond production from our Mothae and Lulo mines and to access additional revenues streams for Lucapa and our mining partners into the future.” 
The two largest polished diamonds produced from the 36 carat Mothae stone were both graded as D-colour and Flawless by the Gemological Institute of America, including the exceptional 8.88 carat Pear diamond. 
Meanwhile, Lucapa said it will soon announce the first results from the cutting and polishing of Lulo production.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished