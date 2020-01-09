Exclusive

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...

09 december 2019

Ravil Sanatulov to head Severalmaz

Today
News

news_14012020_sanatulov.jpgRavil Sanatulov will succeed Andrei Pismenny on the post of general director of «Severalmaz» of ALROSA group.
“Ravil Shamilyevich has extensive professional and managerial experience; for more than ten years he has headed one of the ALROSA’s largest mining divisions. I am sure that his knowledge will be in demand on a new post and will help Severalmaz to successfully solve all the strategic tasks,» ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov commented on the appointment.
Ravil Shamilyevich Sanatulov was born in 1963. After graduating from the Irkutsk Polytechnic Institute in 1986 with a degree in mining engineering, he began working at the mine of Irelyakh of the Mirny Mining Division. During his career at the company Ravil Shamilyevich went from a mining equipment repairman to the post of director of the Aikhal Mining Division, the coordinator of the company’s enterprises in Aikhal, which he held from 2007 to 2018. From the fall of 2018 until his appointment to Severalmaz Sanatulov was an adviser to the ALROSA CEO.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished