Ravil Sanatulov to head Severalmaz

Today

Ravil Sanatulov will succeed Andrei Pismenny on the post of general director of «Severalmaz» of ALROSA group.“Ravil Shamilyevich has extensive professional and managerial experience; for more than ten years he has headed one of the ALROSA’s largest mining divisions. I am sure that his knowledge will be in demand on a new post and will help Severalmaz to successfully solve all the strategic tasks,» ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov commented on the appointment.Ravil Shamilyevich Sanatulov was born in 1963. After graduating from the Irkutsk Polytechnic Institute in 1986 with a degree in mining engineering, he began working at the mine of Irelyakh of the Mirny Mining Division. During his career at the company Ravil Shamilyevich went from a mining equipment repairman to the post of director of the Aikhal Mining Division, the coordinator of the company’s enterprises in Aikhal, which he held from 2007 to 2018. From the fall of 2018 until his appointment to Severalmaz Sanatulov was an adviser to the ALROSA CEO.