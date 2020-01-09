Exclusive

Today’s customer needs an offer of something unique that others do not have

Oksana Senatorova is the publisher of the Jewelry Trade Navigator magazine and the founder of the Jewellery Business Academy.
She graduated from I. M. Sechenov Medical Academy and the Faculty of Psychology of Lomonosov Moscow State University...

09 january 2020

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...

09 december 2019

Pink diamond jewelled tiger immortalized on Perth mint coins

Today
News

The majestic tiger has been immortalised with rare Argyle pink diamonds on pure gold coins, says a press release from The Perth Mint, Australia. 

news_14012020_perth.jpg
Image credit: Perth Mint

The Jewelled Tiger coin is crafted from 10oz of 99.99% pure gold and adorned with a finely sculptured three-dimensional 18 carat rose gold tiger pavé set with nearly three carats of fancy vivid intense pink diamonds from Rio Tinto’s famed Argyle Diamond Mine. Two vibrant green Columbian Muso Emeralds represent the eyes and presented with a fierce expression. The design is headed by the inscription THE JEWELLED TIGER and includes the Chinese character for ‘tiger’.
The Perth Mint Chief Executive Officer Richard Hayes said: “This limited edition commemorative is truly exceptional in terms of its artistry, rarity and value. Our 2018 Jewelled Phoenix and 2019 Jewelled Dragon coins sold out within weeks of their respective release dates. We expect the Jewelled Tiger will be similarly sought-after among the world’s diamond connoisseurs and collectors of luxury items.” 
The Jewelled Tiger is the third release from The Perth Mint’s range of diamond-studded coins showcasing Asia’s revered mythical and mortal creatures.
Recognising the significance of the number eight in Asian cultures and its association with luck and prosperity, only eight Jewelled Tiger coins will be issued by The Perth Mint, each presented in a luxurious display case with 18-carat gold furnishings inset with two additional Argyle pink diamonds.
This rare Australian collectable features the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the monetary denomination and the 2020 year-date on its obverse.
Priced at $259,000 (incl GST), the Jewelled Tiger coin is available for purchase instore or online. Find out more by visiting perthmint.com/thejewelledtiger, by telephoning (+61 8) 9479 9936 or emailing masterpieces@perthmint.com. Discover the dazzling Jewelled Tiger on YouTube and the world of Argyle Pink Diamonds at argylepinkdiamonds.com.au. The Perth Mint’s entire range of precious metals products and more at perthmint.com and connect on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished