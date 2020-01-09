CIBJO-IEG seminar at VICENZAORO January show to focus on the challenges faced by SMEs

Today









Image credit: Vicenzaoro







Entitled “Does Size Matter?”, the seminar will provide practical guidance and viable solutions geared for SMEs operating in the international jewelry sector, outlining what is required today in the industry in terms of responsible sourcing, supply chain integrity and environmental sustainability.

The seminar will be conducted simultaneously in English and Italian. It is the latest edition in a series of educational programmes organized by CIBJO and IEG in support of Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainability in the jewellery sector, and is endorsed by the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).



Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

The challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises in the jewelry sector will be the subject of a seminar during the first day of the upcoming VICENZAORO show in Vicenza, Italy, organized by CIBJO and hosted by the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG).Moderated by Philip Olden, President of CIBJO’s responsible sourcing commission, it will take place on Friday, January 17 in the Vicenza Exposition Centre.