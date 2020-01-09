Exclusive

December sales of ALROSA diamond products show growth

Today
News

alrosa_news_logo.pngALROSA Group announced diamond sales results for December and twelve months of 2019.
In December 2019, ALROSA Group sold rough and polished products totaling $363.8 million compared to $328.7 million, which shows an 11% increase over the previous year. Sales of rough diamonds in value terms amounted to $352.1 million, polished diamonds - $11.6 million, while in 2018 sales of rough diamonds in value terms amounted to $323.7 million, polished diamonds - $5 million.
In total for 12 months of 2019, sales of ALROSA diamond products amounted to $3.338 billion in value terms. This figure indicates a decrease compared to 2018, when sales of diamond products amounted to $4.507 billion. At the same time, the total value of rough diamonds sold in 2019 amounted to $ 3.273 billion, diamonds - $ 64.7 million. In 2018, the total value of rough diamonds sold amounted to $ 4.412 billion, and diamonds - $95.3 million.
“In December, we observed signs of stabilising diamond demand that had emerged earlier in the second half of the year amid the gradual restoration of market balance. This was largely supported by a flexible sales strategy of mining companies,” said ALROSA Deputy CEO Evgeny Agureev. “Cutters and retailers entered 2019 with large stocks of goods, but their expectations of strong demand did not match the reality. Along with a number of other factors, this triggered a massive destocking while also hitting the demand for rough diamonds. As a result, 2019 saw sales by diamond producers drop by almost a third from the previous year. At the same time, there is robust demand for jewellery from end consumers. The preliminary data on Christmas sales shows its year-on-year growth in some regions. This proves that diamond jewellery remains a key way of expressing one’s special feelings.”

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

