Forevermark Unveils Next Generation Retail Concept In China

Forevermark, the diamond brand from De Beers Group, recently unveiled the first boutique in its Next Generation Retail Concept, located within renowned jewellery department store, Caibai in Beijing.The newly renovated 100 square metre boutique breaks away from the traditional across-the-counter service, inviting consumers to discover the world of Forevermark through an immersive, interactive and informative experience. This is the first time Forevermark has offered this kind of consumer experience within one of its retail partners.The boutique includes a number of new innovations and digital experiences, including a discovery wall and two interactive discovery bars that sit at the heart of the boutique. Each bar provides a focal point for Forevermark ambassadors to offer inspiration, expertise and guidance. A celebration of Forevermark’s pursuit of beauty, the discovery wall features stories on the origin of diamonds and the positive impact that Forevermark diamonds make to conserve, protect and restore the natural world. It is a destination where consumers can explore and be directed through the journey of a Forevermark diamond.Nancy Liu, CEO, Forevermark, said: “Our Next Generation Retail Concept enables us to offer our customers more than the traditional retail offering; a place where they can experience the world of Forevermark and discover the journey of their Forevermark diamond. We’ve focused on creating an environment that is open and welcoming and we are delighted to launch this exciting expression of our brand, in partnership with Caibai.”There is also a consultation lounge providing customers with a discreet space to relax, browse iconic collections and receive services such as Forevermark jewellery cleaning and advice and expertise from Forevermark diamond experts.The boutique’s design features horizon walls, sculptural plinths and a diamond shaped floor formation, as well as angled walls with an earthy linear texture symbolic of layers in time and the billions of years it takes for diamonds to be transported to Earth’s surface. Real kimberlite is also on display within the store to highlight the natural ore in which diamonds are discovered.