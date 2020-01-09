UAE jewellers call for 5% duty cut

Today

UAE’s gold and diamond retailers are hoping for a rollback of the 5 per cent import duty on jewellery, saying such a move would free them from the extreme volatility gold prices have been having since June last. With gold rates this volatile, only a duty relief will keep retail prices in check.In January 2018 that Dubai and Sharjah, the two key destinations in the import of jewellery into the region, imposed the 5 per cent duty. This had an impact on showroom prices, hurting, in particular, Dubai’s reputation as one of the best places in the world to pick up gold inexpensively. It is this 5 per cent import duty that retailers feel could be done away with to revive the sector’s fortunes. UAE jewellers face the brunt each time gold prices rise to find it extremely hard to survive to sell gold with buyers keeping away.Recent days have witnessed volatility in gold prices due to US-Iran tensions. It has impacted on gold jewellery buying during DSF, one of the key points in Dubai/UAE’s gold buying calendar.