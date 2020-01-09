Lucapa starts year with recovery of 117 ct diamond in Angola

Lucapa Diamond has recovered a gem-quality 117 carat stone from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola.
The stone is the 14th +100 carat diamond recovered to date from Lulo by Lucapa and its partners.
“The recovery of this gem-quality 117 carat diamond represents a positive start for Lulo in 2020 as we continue rolling out our plans to increase production and revenues this year,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.
The 117 carat diamond was among the specials (+10.8 carat diamonds) recovered recently from Mining Block 19.
Mining Block 19 is located between mining blocks 6 and 8, which have together produced 12 +100 carat diamonds, including Angola’s biggest recorded gem – the 404 carat 4th February stone recovered and sold in 2016 for $16 million.
