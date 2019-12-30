Exclusive

GTL-Jaipur and eBay sign agreement for a certification program for eBay sellers

GJEPC-Gem Testing Laboratory (GTL), Jaipur, and global e-commerce company eBay have signed a one-of-its-kind agreement for a certification program for eBay sellers.
Under the agreement, GJEPC-GTL now offers certification services to eBay sellers at a nominal fee, specially arranged under this agreement. This will facilitate eBay sellers to obtain authentic reports from GTL Jaipur before their gemstones are delivered to their buyers. 

news_10012020_gemlab.JPG
(Left) Mr. Vidmay Naini, Country Head, Ebay India and Mr. Sanjay Singh, Director, GJEPC regional office Jaipur singing the MoU
Image credit: GTL


The Gem Testing Laboratory (GTL), Jaipur, is one of the oldest laboratories in India established by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) in the year 1972, offers gemmological services to both domestic and overseas clients.
Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC, said, “Jaipur is globally renowned for gemstones and the GTL Jaipur-eBay arrangement will facilitate all types of gemstones to be certified including disclosure of presence/absence of treatments on gemstones as per existing criteria. It will help the sellers on eBay to build customer confidence as well as assist in increasing sales of Indian handcrafted gemstones & allied jewellery in overseas markets. We expect many more eCommerce platforms to sign similar agreements with GTL Jaipur.”
Vidmay Naini, Country Head, eBay, said, “Indian Jewelry is one of the popular products across 180 million eBay global buyers. eBay India’s effort is to build trust and saliency for Indian Jewelry sellers to enhance their business. In this endeavour we are partnering with GJEPC to enable eBay India Seller’s certify gemstones sold on eBay marketplace. The GTL certification ensures that global customers are assured of the best quality of gemstones which are Made in India. India gemstone sellers will see an edge over other global sellers.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished


