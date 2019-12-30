Pandora meets its 2019 financial guidance

Today

Pandora, a jewellery company, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, announced that its preliminary results for 2019 confirm the financial guidance.According to the company, based on unaudited financial numbers, Q4 total same store sales are expected to be -4% concluding the financial year 2019, and same store full year sales of -8% which is in line with the expectations communicated at the beginning of the year. Organic growth is expected to be -1% for Q4 and -8% for the full year.«The sequential improvement in like-for-like confirms the strategic direction and the effectiveness of Programme NOW to bring Pandora back to sustainable growth with industry-leading margins,» said the company.Pandora will release its Annual Report 2019 on 4 February 2020.