Van Cleef & Arpels opens its first high jewellery exhibition in Italy

Van Cleef & Arpels has opened its first ever high jewellery exhibition in Milan, Italy, featuring more than 500 exceptional pieces, says worldtempus.com.
The exhibition is titled Time, Nature, Love and showcases archival documents, sketches and gouache designs, the show also features many never-seen-before pieces, including works loaned from private collections.
Image credit: Van Cleef & Arpels
The exhibition is curated by Alba Cappellieri, professor of jewellery design at Milan Polytechnic University and director of the Vicenza Museum of Jewellery and Director of the Vicenza Museum of Jewelry and the contemporary scenography is created by American designer Johanna Grawunder.
Drawing from Italo Calvino’s Six Memos for the Next Millennium, Alba Cappellieri chose key concepts through which she interprets the Maison’s creations. The initial section is dedicated to Time, the second one to Love and the third one to Nature.
Time, Nature, Love will run until 23 February 2020.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg