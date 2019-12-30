Exclusive
Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky
As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...
30 december 2019
Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission
The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...
23 december 2019
‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’
Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...
16 december 2019
Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr
With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...
09 december 2019
Training in diamond valuation is key for artisanal miners
Ian Rowe, the Executive Director of the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) was appointed in September 2019, having joined DDI as Deputy Executive Director a year earlier. Ian managed field operations in Sierra Leone within this role and led...
02 december 2019
Sergey Oulin, former Vice President of ALROSA passes away
After graduating from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) under the USSR Ministry of Foreign Affairs and then working at the Committee of Youth Organizations of the USSR, he took the position of Deputy Chief of the State Repository for Precious Metals and Gems (Gokhran of Russia) in 1990, which eventually led him to the country's diamond industry. In 1992, Sergey Oulin became a Deputy Director of the Production and Coordination Center of Yakutalmaz and in 1995 he was appointed Vice President of ALROSA, where he worked until 2010. In 1996, he was elected President of the Diamond Chamber of Russia. In addition, for several years he was a member of the Board of Directors at Diamond World OJSC and the Director General of the Russian-Israeli Business Council at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation. Sergey Oulin did a lot in order to improve the country’s procedure for exporting and importing rough and polished diamonds. Representing the Russian diamond industry abroad, he persistently advocated the creation of a permanent platform for discussing the burning problems in the global diamond industry by all its participants, including diamond mining companies, diamond and jewelry manufacturers, retail trade, banks, as well as international public organizations and professional organizations of the global diamond and jewelry business.
The editorial staff of Rough&Polished bring their condolences to the family and friends of Sergey Oulin.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg