Sergey Oulin, former Vice President of ALROSA passes away

Yesterday

On the last day of 2019, Sergey Oulin, who devoted much of his life and energy to the Russian diamond industry, passed away at the age of 69.After graduating from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) under the USSR Ministry of Foreign Affairs and then working at the Committee of Youth Organizations of the USSR, he took the position of Deputy Chief of the State Repository for Precious Metals and Gems (Gokhran of Russia) in 1990, which eventually led him to the country's diamond industry. In 1992, Sergey Oulin became a Deputy Director of the Production and Coordination Center of Yakutalmaz and in 1995 he was appointed Vice President of ALROSA, where he worked until 2010. In 1996, he was elected President of the Diamond Chamber of Russia. In addition, for several years he was a member of the Board of Directors at Diamond World OJSC and the Director General of the Russian-Israeli Business Council at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation. Sergey Oulin did a lot in order to improve the country’s procedure for exporting and importing rough and polished diamonds. Representing the Russian diamond industry abroad, he persistently advocated the creation of a permanent platform for discussing the burning problems in the global diamond industry by all its participants, including diamond mining companies, diamond and jewelry manufacturers, retail trade, banks, as well as international public organizations and professional organizations of the global diamond and jewelry business.The editorial staff of Rough&Polished bring their condolences to the family and friends of Sergey Oulin.