Exclusive
Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky
As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...
30 december 2019
Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission
The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...
23 december 2019
‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’
Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...
16 december 2019
Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr
With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...
09 december 2019
Training in diamond valuation is key for artisanal miners
Ian Rowe, the Executive Director of the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) was appointed in September 2019, having joined DDI as Deputy Executive Director a year earlier. Ian managed field operations in Sierra Leone within this role and led...
02 december 2019
AGD DIAMONDS takes part in mining conference in Angola
The purpose of this forum organized by Angola’s Ministry of Mineral Resources and Petroleum was to unleash the potential of the national mining sector in terms of investment and diversification, as well as attract investments to the mining sector of Angola.
AGD DIAMONDS was represented at the forum by Viktor Ustinov, Doctor of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, who is the geology adviser to the company’s CEO. Angola is the fifth largest global producer of diamonds. In 2018, the country reached an output of about 9.2 million carats of diamonds (according to the report of Endiama, the national diamond mining company). To date, the country identified about one thousand kimberlite pipes, which are combined in 11 areas and 36 fields, as well as numerous diamond placers. The most promising area for identifying diamond deposits is the northeast region of Angola, which is characterized by a widespread manifestation of primary and alluvial diamondiferous deposits. Large diamond deposits have been discovered in this area, which are the Catoca and Luele diamond pipes. Nine alluvial deposits are being developed on an industrial scale. Alluvial diamonds are known for their highest value. For example, the value of diamonds mined by Lucapa Diamond at the Lulo concession is $ 1,900 per carat, one of the highest in the world.
The 1st Angolan Mining Conference and Exhibition attracted mining experts from various countries. Dozens of companies came to take part in the forum and the number of participants exceeded 600 people. The forum was attended by João Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola; Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, Minister of Mineral Resources and Petroleum, as well as by leading experts from the global mining sector.
Angolan and foreign experts made a number of reports on the geology and diamondiferous potential of Angola, the latest changes in the country's legislation on the use of subsurface resources. The forum was a good platform for discussing various issues of cooperation in the extraction and acquisition of various types of minerals, including diamonds. Victor Ustinov met with the representatives of Excalibur, Endiama, Sodiam, Lucapa Diamond and other leading companies in the industry. During the negotiations, the parties discussed possible participation of AGD DIAMONDS in diamond prospecting in promising areas of Angola and the prospects for developing alluvial diamond deposits. The 1st Angolan Mining Conference and Exhibition and the negotiations held within its frames showed the interest of Endiama and other companies in a diverse cooperation with AGD DIAMONDS.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg