Gokhran of Russia to hold several auctions in the first half of 2020

30 december 2019

The Gokhran of Russia intends to hold several rough diamond auctions in February, April and June 2020. Specials (weighing more than 10.8 carats or more) will not be put up for sale, says RIA Novosti.Jewelry made of precious metals and precious stones will be auctioned off in March.According to the report, in May 2020 Gokhran will put up for sale natural cut and polished emeralds from the State Fund of the Russian Federation.Gokhran of Russia is engaged in the formation of the State Fund of precious stones and metals. The institution was created for storage, dispensing and use of precious metals and precious stones.