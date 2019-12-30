Synthetic diamonds to be produced in the Moglino SEZ, Russia

30 december 2019

«Synthesis Technology» intends to develop production of synthetic diamonds and monocrystal plates in the Moglino special economic zone in 2020. The general director of the company, Yekaterina Nagovitsyna, presented a production development plan during a meeting of the expert council of the Moglino SEZ, as per a report by PLN.According to the agency, the plan to increase the production will comprise the introduction of 10 more presses in addition to one unit that is currently operating at the factory.It is expected that investments will amount to 607 million rubles.According to Ekaterina Nagovitsyna, the beginning of the production is scheduled for the third quarter of 2020.Thanks to the increase in production, the company will create 28 more jobs.The report also says that about 80% of the products will be exported, and the rest of the goods will go to the domestic market.The Moglino SEZ is located in the Pskov Region, Russia, and is a complete site for production.