ALROSA unearthed a 191 ct diamond

ALROSA recovered a 190.77 carat diamond at its Botuobinskaya kimberlite pipe in Yakutia. The diamond has high quality characteristics, according to the company.
“The discovery of a large and high-quality diamond in terms of its primary characteristics on the eve of the New Year holidays is a real gift. In 2019, nature has already made similar surprises. On the eve of St. Valentine’s Day, a heart-shaped diamond was discovered at the Udachnaya ALROSA pipe. Such findings are always noteworthy,” said Evgeny Agureev, ALROSA Deputy CEO.
The stone was produced by the ALROSA cutting and polishing division, the company said.
The final cost per carat has become one of the highest for such diamonds in recent years.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg