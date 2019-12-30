Christie’s sums up the highlights of 2019

It said that one of star lots was an art deco belt-buckle brooch by Cartier went under the hammer for $1,545,000 during its June auction in New York.
It was designed for Sybil Sassoon, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, who wore it to the coronations of King George VI in 1937 and Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.
Image credit: Christie's
Another Magnificent collection totalled $109,271,875 in New York breaking the record for any auction of Indian art and Mughal objects, and the second highest for a private jewellery collection.
Nearly 400 lots were offered.
Bidders came from 45 countries across five continents, and included a significant number of institutions.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg