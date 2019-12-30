Record year for watches at Sotheby’s

26 december 2019

Sotheby’s auction watch sales achieved an unprecedented $108.7m – up 22% on 2018 (153% on 2010).According to the company, 44% of the lots realised prices over their high estimate, 7 timepieces sold over $1m, 16 - over $500,000.56% of the lots were sold online, four times more than five years ago, with 100 countries across the globe participated in watch sales (17% more than last year).“This has been an historic year for our team, reflective of the ever-growing fascination with watches around the world. Propelled by the sales of exceptional property, careful sourcing and fast-expanding online sales, these results prove that, for many collectors, watches transcend the pure function of timekeeping, ” Sam Hines, worldwide head of Sotheby’s watches, commented.