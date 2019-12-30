Tiffany & Co. unveiled redesigned flagship store at Shanghai Hong Kong Plaza

Tiffany & Co. announced the opening of its newly redesigned Shanghai flagship store at the prestigious Hong Kong Plaza. The completely renovated flagship store has been relocated to the prominent street-facing location and boasts a total retail area of approximately 10,000 square feet, nearly doubling its previous footprint within the mall and making it the largest Tiffany store in Asia.
Image credit: Tiffany & Co
Tiffany & Co. operates more than 300 retail stores worldwide.
Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau