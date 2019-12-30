Exclusive

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...

09 december 2019

Training in diamond valuation is key for artisanal miners

Ian Rowe, the Executive Director of the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) was appointed in September 2019, having joined DDI as Deputy Executive Director a year earlier. Ian managed field operations in Sierra Leone within this role and led...

02 december 2019

Tiffany & Co. unveiled redesigned flagship store at Shanghai Hong Kong Plaza

25 december 2019
Tiffany & Co. announced the opening of its newly redesigned Shanghai flagship store at the prestigious Hong Kong Plaza. The completely renovated flagship store has been relocated to the prominent street-facing location and boasts a total retail area of approximately 10,000 square feet, nearly doubling its previous footprint within the mall and making it the largest Tiffany store in Asia.

Central to the new store is Tiffany & Co.’s finely crafted jewelry. The new store celebrates the craftsmanship and exceptional quality that characterize the brand’s extraordinary pieces. 
Tiffany & Co. operates more than 300 retail stores worldwide. 

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau


