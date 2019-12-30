Richemont Group and Chanel to stay in Moscow for 10-15 years more

Richemont Group and Chanel extended the lease of boutiques in Moscow for another 10 and 15 years, respectively. Corresponding agreements were signed with Eastern Property real estate agency, as stated by a representative of the management company Eastern Property, says Reuters.
‘Geneva House’ Business Center in Petrovka Street Image credit: Office agency
The deals extend the lease term of the Richemont Group until 2030 and Chanel until 2035 at one of the best luxury shopping streets in Moscow, Petrovka.
The lease has been extended for the brands Richemont Vacheron Constantin, Panerai, IWC Schaffhausen and Cartier as well as for the Chanel store.
Richemont is a Swiss luxury goods company.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg