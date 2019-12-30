Exclusive

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...

09 december 2019

Training in diamond valuation is key for artisanal miners

Ian Rowe, the Executive Director of the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) was appointed in September 2019, having joined DDI as Deputy Executive Director a year earlier. Ian managed field operations in Sierra Leone within this role and led...

02 december 2019

Graff acquired a unique yellow diamond from ALROSA

24 december 2019
ALROSA sold its unique yellow Firebird diamond weighing 20.69 carats to Graff Diamonds.
The stone was produced by the ALROSA cutting and polishing division, the company said.
The final cost per carat has become one of the highest for such diamonds in recent years. Further details of the contract remain unveiled.
The diamond has been certified by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). 

news_24122019_alrosa.png
        Image credit: ALROSA


“This Fancy Vivid Yellow with high clarity and very special step-cut is truly unique. And one can only imagine the wealth of rough colors that comes from that fire that sparks the diamond’s lightness. It is extremely rare and very special in the world of diamonds to see unique yellow diamond like this,” said John King, GIA Chief Quality Officer.
Yellow Asscher-cut 20.69 ct diamond was graded by GIA as Fancy Vivid Yellow – VS1 – Excellent polish and symmetry. 
The diamond is a part of “The Spectacle” unique diamonds collection, dedicated to the Russian ballet.
“Firebird”, the legendary ballet show, premiered in 1910 at the Grand Opera in Paris. The ballet was the first of Sergei Diaghilev's Ballets Russes productions to have an all-original score composed.
Outstanding Firebird diamond was created from “Stravinsky”, a 34.17 ct rough diamond, bearing both rare honey-yellow overtones and incredible clarity. 

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

