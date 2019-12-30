Exclusive

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...

Training in diamond valuation is key for artisanal miners

Ian Rowe, the Executive Director of the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) was appointed in September 2019, having joined DDI as Deputy Executive Director a year earlier. Ian managed field operations in Sierra Leone within this role and led...

Mountain Province provides additional microdiamond and drilling results for Wilson Kimberlite at Gahcho Kué

mountainprovince_logo.pngMountain Province Diamonds Inc provided additional microdiamond and delineation results for the Wilson kimberlite that was discovered earlier this year.
A total of 1.7 tonnes of kimberlite recovered from two drillholes at Wilson was treated for microdiamond recovery at the Saskatchewan Research Council with a total of 5,564 diamonds recovered in the +0.075mm size classes, including eighty-six +0.85mm diamonds weighing a total of 2.23 carats. Delineation drilling for Wilson has also been completed with ten new drillholes intersecting a total of 409 meters of kimberlite over the 2,897 meter drilling program. 
President and CEO of Mountain Province Stuart Brown commented: "These results, that follow on the discovery of Wilson earlier this year, are evidence that the life of the Gahcho Kué Mine is still an open-ended opportunity. Wilson has the potential to make a valuable contribution to the mine, and it represents only the early results of our combined exploration efforts with De Beers to continue to add value through further discovery in the area."

